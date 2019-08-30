PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, PonziCoin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $1,912.00 and $98.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00232390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

