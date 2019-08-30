Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.14

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 414,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 86,310 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 688,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

