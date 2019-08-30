Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading 2% Higher

Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), 35,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.65.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

