Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) Posts Earnings Results

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.53 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. Presidio has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSDO. TheStreet cut shares of Presidio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Presidio news, Director Steven J. Lerner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

