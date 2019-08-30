Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

LON PHP opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

