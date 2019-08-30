Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $332,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,169. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

