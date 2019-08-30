Privatix Hits Market Cap of $944,783.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00009010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $944,783.00 and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00231409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01355136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091427 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.