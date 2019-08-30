Probity Advisors Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,490. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.70. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

