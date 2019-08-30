Probity Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $49.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

