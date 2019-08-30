Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 84,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE TD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 431,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,202. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.