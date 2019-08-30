Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. 1,117,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,202. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

