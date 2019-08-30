ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.93

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.93 and traded as high as $49.83. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 20,850 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

