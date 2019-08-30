Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.37. 1,872,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, insider John F. Barry bought 137,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,218,728 shares in the company, valued at $248,646,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 63,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $399,389.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,364,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,312,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 610,246 shares of company stock worth $3,882,141. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

