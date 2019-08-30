Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 484,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,251,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned 0.45% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.12. 14,909,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,520,643. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.