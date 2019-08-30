Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,533,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,105,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.8% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.52. 1,030,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

