ProxyNode Hits One Day Volume of $593.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $97,101.00 and approximately $593.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00838664 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003546 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 121,997,147 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

