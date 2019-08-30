Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 163,540 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $329,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

