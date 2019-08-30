Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69,732 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boeing worth $177,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 47,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.75. 1,398,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,983. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.