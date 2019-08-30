Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $187,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 199,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,447. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

