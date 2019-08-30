Prudential Financial Inc. Has $288.46 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $288,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. 68,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.