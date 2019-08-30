Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $233.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $215.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised Public Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Public Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.64.

Shares of PSA opened at $262.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.95 and a 200 day moving average of $231.89. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $264.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

