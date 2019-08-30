PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.12. The company issued revenue guidance of +1% to ~$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.91 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.30-9.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.95.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $157.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

