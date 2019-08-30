QASH One Day Trading Volume Tops $199,303.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and $199,303.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Huobi, EXX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

