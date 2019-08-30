Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $863,790.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Qbao has a total market cap of $863,790.00 and approximately $7,046.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

