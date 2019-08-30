Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88, 74,320 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 133,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.