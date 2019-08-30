Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4,834.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,314,352 coins and its circulating supply is 168,314,352 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

