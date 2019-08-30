Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,988,700 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 4,526,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 929,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,320. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $111.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

