Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $32,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,708.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,273 shares of company stock worth $218,124 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 174,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

