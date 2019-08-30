Radium (RADS) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $7,253.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022187 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,818,683 coins and its circulating supply is 3,808,359 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

