Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,464,172. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.67.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

