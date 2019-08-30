Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $253.12. 378,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

