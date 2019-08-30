Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Director Margaret K. Dorman Purchases 20,500 Shares

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $904.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 106.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 415,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

