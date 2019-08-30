Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

