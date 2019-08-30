Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $84,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

CACC traded down $6.82 on Friday, hitting $452.50. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $356.12 and a one year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

