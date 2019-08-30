Rational Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $69,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Assurant by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Assurant by 21.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,861. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.