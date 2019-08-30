Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 219,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,794. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

