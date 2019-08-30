Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Garmin by 762.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.18. 180,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,144. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,681,656.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $25,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

