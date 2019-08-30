Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,788,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 602,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,529,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.83.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.91. 64,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

