Rational Advisors LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.78. 20,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,480.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $76,148,836. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

