Rational Advisors LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sony by 32.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,670,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 651,491 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 13.6% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

