Raymond James Trims Biosyent (CVE:RX) Target Price to C$6.00

Biosyent (CVE:RX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Biosyent from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday.

RX opened at C$5.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Biosyent has a 52 week low of C$5.69 and a 52 week high of C$9.98.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.90 million.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

