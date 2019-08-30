Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,795 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $79,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.40. 39,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,763. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average of $180.60.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

