RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.19. 5,460,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,088,460. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

