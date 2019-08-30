Reach4entertainment Enterprises (LON:R4E) Trading 1.3% Higher

Reach4entertainment Enterprises PLC (LON:R4E)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), 50,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.95.

About Reach4entertainment Enterprises (LON:R4E)

reach4entertainment enterprises plc, an entertainment promotion and brand building company, operates theatrical, film and live entertainment advertising, marketing, and display agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. The company is involved in creative designing and branding; media strategy and buying; ticketing, pricing, and yield management; marketing and sales promotion; direct marketing; market research; sponsorship and corporate partnership; interactive design, media, and marketing; TV and radio production; print production; publishing; and front of house signage activities.

