Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.59

Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.59 and last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 45860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.56. The stock has a market cap of $874.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

