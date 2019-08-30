Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) in the last few weeks:

8/29/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

8/27/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

8/1/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

7/16/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

7/3/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,470,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $233,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,895,125 over the last three months. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 314,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

