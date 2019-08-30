Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

