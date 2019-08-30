Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 814 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $239.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $201.09 and a 12 month high of $260.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

