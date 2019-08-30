Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $265,000 Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Davita were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Davita by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after purchasing an additional 98,538 shares during the period. DPM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DPM Capital LLC now owns 1,375,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Davita by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,193,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.