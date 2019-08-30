Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

